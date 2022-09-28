40-year-old man in stable condition after being shot several times in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Central Avenue and Second Street Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before midnight about a person shot in the area.
When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The sheriff's office says preliminary investigation points to a possible drive-by shooting.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893.