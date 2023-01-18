41-year-old man arrested after stealing donations from Rescue Mission Bargain Center in Macon

41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith is charged with Robbery by Intimidation. There is no bond at this time.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at the Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at 3375 Napier Avenue.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man identified as 41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith came into the store and took the donation jar off the counter. He then threatened clerks after they confronted him. After taking an unknown amount of money, Smith ran away from the store.

No one was hurt.

Smith was found and arrested without incident a short time later. He is being held at the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Robbery by Intimidation. There is no bond at this time.