41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m.

Deputies say a man came into the bank and handed a note to a bank employee demanding money. When he realized that the employee was not behind a working register, he ran away.

The release says investigators were notified of the suspect's location and that he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested in the parking lot of a shopping center on Presidential Parkway.

The 41-year-old suspect was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Attempted Robbery. There is no bond at this time.