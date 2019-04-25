HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Five people have been charged in Pulaski County following a 4-month long drug investigation.

According to Sheriff Danny Brannen, the sheriff’s office executed a traffic stop and two search warrants on Monday, April 22.

10 pounds of high grade marijuana was seized, along with liquid marijuana, three firearms and $10,000.

The five arrested were identified as Jarrell Milton, 26, Kiara Milton, 28, Mercedes Jackson, 48, Laverne Jackson, 54, and Alice Askew, 69.

Sheriff Brannen says cutting off drug activity like this one won’t stop all drug activity, but it will help them handle other crimes and criminal activity in the county.

More arrests are pending in the coming weeks, he says.

