MILLEN, Ga. — Five Georgia men connected to a Cuban drug trafficking operation based in Miami have been charged after a two-year long investigation.

According to a release from the GBI, the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed four warrants on Tuesday in Jenkins and Burke Counties.

The warrants found three large indoor marijuana growing operations with a street value of at least $1.3 million, which includes 240 high grade marijuana plants and 31 pounds of processed weed.

Investigators also found $46,420 and multiple firearms, which included rifles with night vision scopes.

The five men arrested were identified as:

24-year-old Sisleydis Almisaday Vegan Fierra, of Millen

30-year-old Nestor Rodriguez, of Millen

31-year-old Saili Fundora-Penate, of Millen

33-year-old Yurien Almeida, of Millen

38-year-old Ernesto Rodriguez, of Waynesboro

The GBI says 7 locations have been identified and dismantled in those counties.