5 facing drug charges after Bibb investigators find cocaine, pounds of marijuana while executing search warrant

MACON, Ga. — Five people are facing drug charges after Bibb County investigators found cocaine and pounds of marijuana while executing a search warrant.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the sheriff’s office Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant on March 12 at a house in the 4100 block of Forest Avenue West.

With the help of SWAT, the Sheriff Response Team, and the South Eastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, investigators seized these items:

4.3 pounds of marijuana

24 grams of cocaine

100 Xanax pills

Digital Scales and Packaging materials

assorted ammunition

Mini Draco 7.62

DTI Del-Ton 5.56

Ruger 9mm Pistol

Smith and Wesson .380 Pistol

Smith and Wesson .380 Pistol

Smith and Wesson 40 Cal Pistol (Reported Stolen)

Undisclosed amount of US Currency

2020 Dodge Challenger SXT

Stolen North Carolina License Plate

Five people were arrested. They are all being held without bond.

25-year-old Adonis Willis was originally arrested on February 29 for possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and possession of a gun during commission of a felony, according to the release.

Now, Willis has added charges of possession of cocaine with intent and two counts of possession of controlled substance I or II.

The release says he was in charge of several drug sales he orchestrated from the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center by calling the other four people that were arrested while the search warrant was executed.

31-year-old Travious Porter is charged with three counts of possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a gun during commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Lafredrick Mckinney, 42, was charged with three counts possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Gary Hollingshed III, 26, is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance schedule I or II with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Shiravion Staten, 25, is charged with three counts possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

BCSO

