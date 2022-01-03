5 teens in custody after shooting, armed carjacking, police chase through metro Atlanta

Here are the details.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five teens are in custody after a shooting, armed carjacking and police chase through metro Atlanta early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and DeKalb County Police all responded to the incidents.

DeKalb County Police said it stemmed from a "person shot call" at the 1400-block of Willow Lake Drive at 1:30 a.m. Investigators believe a woman was inside of her car when she was approached by armed suspects, she exchanged gunfire with the suspects and she was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman's car was not taken and the suspects were not arrested at that time, according to DeKalb County Police.

Then, just before 3 a.m. Sandy Springs Police said officers responded to The Harrison Apartments at 5675 Roswell Road after receiving an emergency call of an armed carjacking. Investigators believe the suspects arrived to the apartment complex in the same car as the Willow Lake Drive incident. Officers arrived to the apartments and found a victim who told them he had been robbed by five suspects at gunpoint. The victim was not hurt during the incident and gave officers a description of the suspects. He added that they were armed with AK-47 type weapons, Sandy Springs Police said. Sandy Springs Police officers alerted nearby police jurisdictions to be on the lookout for a carjacked 2019 blue Kia Forte.

Raven Hailey just moved to the apartment a few months ago.

"I don’t feel safe nowhere yet," Hailey said. "Everybody’s crazy. But it’s okay. Police stay around here a lot too, but I just don’t trust anybody. That’s just my own experience. The neighborhood is okay. Police stay up and down here all the time.”

At 3:30 a.m., Brookhaven Police received an alert about a car that was spotted near Briarcliff and Sheridan Roads that was taken during the carjacking incident in Sandy Springs. Officers quickly located the car using license plate reading technology, and attempted to stop the driver. The suspects led Brookhaven and DeKalb County Police officers on a chase from Briarcliff Road, through Chamblee, and then onto I-85 North. According to Brookhaven Police, the chase ended on Chamblee Tucker Road at I-85 when the suspect's car lost control causing it to become disabled. The officers pinned the suspect's vehicle blocking their escape, Brookhaven Police said.