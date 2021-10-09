The victim, 4-year-old Kameron Ross, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Macon Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. about a child shot at Pendleton Homes.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the child as Kameron Ross, and says he was visiting his grandmother.

Ross was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died just before 9:30 p.m..

This case is still under investigation.