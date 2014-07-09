DeKalb County man arrested for possession, and distribution of child pornography

The 54-year-old man was taken to the county jail.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for several counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, their department said.

The 54-year-old man from DeKalb County was arrested on Thursday, according to GBI, by their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

They received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children "regarding the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material," and began investigating the man's online activity.

GBI took several electronic devices from his home during an ordered search warrant and, after reviewing what they found, charged the 54-year-old man with 8 counts of possession of child pornography and 2 counts of distribution of child pornography.

The man was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.