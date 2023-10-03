58-year-old woman arrested after leading Monroe County deputies on chase in stolen ambulance

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen ambulance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrea Bryant of Atlanta is accused of stealing an ambulance in Henry County. Bryant was seen driving down GA 401.
Monroe County Deputies attempted to pull the ambulance over but the driver continued south going about 85 mph. They deployed a spike strip and were able to deflate two of the tires. About a mile later, Bryant jumped out of the ambulance and ran away from the scene but deputies arrested her after a short foot chase.
She has been charged with Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits and Failure to maintain lane in Monroe County and will face additional charges in Henry County for stealing the ambulance, according to the release.
