60-year-old man arrested and charged with burglary after throwing brick through dollar store window

The man was seen taking multiple containers of detergent in the surveillance video.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man is in custody after breaking into a Macon dollar store just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

At 12:20 a.m. on June 14, a man threw a brick through a window at the Family Dollar on Emery Highway. The man grabbed multiple containers of detergent before leaving the store.

After viewing the in-store surveillance video, deputies recognized the man as 60-year-old Oscar Alexander Jones. Jones was wanted for multiple burglaries in Bibb County.

Deputies located Jones on Little Short Street, less than a mile from the store, wearing the same clothes that he had on in the surveillance video.