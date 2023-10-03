x
Crime

60-year-old man arrested and charged with burglary after throwing brick through dollar store window

The man was seen taking multiple containers of detergent in the surveillance video.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in custody after breaking into a Macon dollar store just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

At 12:20 a.m. on June 14, a man threw a brick through a window at the Family Dollar on Emery Highway. The man grabbed multiple containers of detergent before leaving the store.

After viewing the in-store surveillance video, deputies recognized the man as 60-year-old Oscar Alexander Jones. Jones was wanted for multiple burglaries in Bibb County. 

Deputies located Jones on Little Short Street, less than a mile from the store, wearing the same clothes that he had on in the surveillance video.

He was arrested and charged with Felony Burglary. His bond has been denied.

