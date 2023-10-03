62-year-old arrested after stabbing man in the back at Macon apartment

62-year-old Craig Adams is charged with aggravated assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A 62-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing that happened at Windy Hill Manor located at 4151 Log Cabin Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 2 p.m. Wednesday about stabbing in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found the victim, who had been stabbed in the back.

The victim told deputies that 62-year-old Craig Adams came into his apartment and told him that he needed a ride, but the victim said that he couldn't do it. Adams then started to attack the victim, who noticed during the fight that he had blood on his back and that Adams was holding a knife. Adams ran away after the knife was taken from him.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

After the investigation, deputies found Adams nearby and took him into custody. The knife was also recovered. Adams was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with aggravated assault.

This case is still under investigation.