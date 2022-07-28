65-year-old Macon man in critical but stable condition after being shot at Shurling Drive Auto Zone

65-year-old Ernest Wilkes drove himself home, about 7 miles away, and called 911 after he was shot in the store's parking lot.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot at the Auto Zone located at 905 Shurling Drive Thursday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 6:45 p.m., 65-year-old Ernest Wilkes drove himself home about 7 miles away and called 911 after he was shot in the store's parking lot.

Wilkes was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

No information on a suspect is available at this time.

This case is still under investigation.