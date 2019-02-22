WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Seven people were arrested after a drug bust down the street from Warner Robins High on Thursday.
According to Jennifer Parson with Warner Robins Police, officers with the narcotics unit and a SWAT team served a warrant on a home in the 800-block of Crestwood Terrace.
Inside the house, investigators found the following: 9.3g of heroin, 28.5 grams of cocaine, 12.25 oz. of marijuana and more than $7,000.
The seven people charged were identified as:
- Ameen Smith – 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school
- Jamie Brown - 4 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of intent to distribute
- Savon Miller - 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school
- James Jackson – 4 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of parole violation, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
- Darrell Harris - 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school, contempt of court
- Curtis Mace - 4 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of marijuana possession and 1 count of intent to distribute
- Bryan Gable - 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school
MUGSHOTS | 7 charged in Houston Co. drug bust (2/21)
They’re being held without bond.