WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Seven people were arrested after a drug bust down the street from Warner Robins High on Thursday.

According to Jennifer Parson with Warner Robins Police, officers with the narcotics unit and a SWAT team served a warrant on a home in the 800-block of Crestwood Terrace.

Inside the house, investigators found the following: 9.3g of heroin, 28.5 grams of cocaine, 12.25 oz. of marijuana and more than $7,000.

The seven people charged were identified as:

Ameen Smith – 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school

Jamie Brown - 4 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of intent to distribute

Savon Miller - 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school

James Jackson – 4 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of parole violation, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

Darrell Harris - 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school, contempt of court

Curtis Mace - 4 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of marijuana possession and 1 count of intent to distribute

Bryan Gable - 3 counts of possession within 1,000 feet of a housing project/park, 2 counts of drug trafficking, 1 count of intent to distribute, 1 count of marijuana possession, 1 count of cocaine distribution near a school

MUGSHOTS | 7 charged in Houston Co. drug bust (2/21)

They’re being held without bond.