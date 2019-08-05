WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Eight women were recently arrested after a three-day undercover prostitution sting in Warner Robins.

Investigators found advertisements online for services in Warner Robins and answered them. Locations were provided to exchange sex for money.

A news release says no one arrested performed sex acts with undercover officers, and that arrests were made based on the offer to perform sex acts for money.

The eight women were identified as:

Jessica Brooks, 41

She was arrested at the Budget Inn on Watson Boulevard for prostitution, meth possession and heroin possession

Heather Vasquez, 34

She was arrested at the Executive Inn on Watson Boulevard and charged with prostitution and meth possession

Brittany Taylor, 31

She was arrested at the Citgo on 1500 Watson Boulevard for prostitution and meth possession

Decemantrea Richardson, 28

She was arrested at the Walgreens on Watson Boulevard for prostitution

Kayla Russ, 27

She was arrested at the Suburban on Watson Boulevard and charged with prostitution, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Jaomie Duncanson, 27

She was arrested at the Ramada Hotel on Watson Boulevard and charged with child cruelty and prostitution

Nakia Stephens, 24

She was arrested at the Quality Inn on Margie Drive and charged with prostitution and possession of schedule I drugs

Monifah Young, 22

She was arrested at the Ramada Hotel on Watson Boulevard for prostitution

