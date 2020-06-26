Police said they do not believe he was the intended victim in a case being worked by the homicide unit.

ATLANTA — An 80-year-old man was found dead in his home of a gunshot wound this morning in southeast Atlanta, in an incident being worked by the Atlanta Police homicide unit.

Family at the scene this morning identified the man as Clarence Knox.

There are not many details yet available, but police say they believe the man was the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting.

"We do not believe that the victim was any type of intended target in this incident," Lt. Pete Malecki, the commander of the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit, said.

Malecki said as many as 20 shots were fired into the house around 10 p.m. last night, but no one in the neighborhood called 911. The man was found after police responded to a welfare check call just before 4 a.m. He lived on Meadow Park Dr. in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.

"No suspect information is available currently and the Homicide Unit is still actively working the crime scene," police said.

This is a developing story.