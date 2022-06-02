Truck kills 88-year-old woman in hit and run, state troopers say

This all happened Sunday over Memorial Day weekend.

ATLANTA — Georgia state troopers are searching for a truck driver they said hit and killed an 88-year-old woman in Catoosa County.

This all happened Sunday over Memorial Day weekend, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Mount Pisgah Road around 3:25 p.m.

Their incident report states that the woman's vehicle was struck while she was turning into a driveway just west of Trinity Lane. Her vehicle was then pushed off the road and into a ditch.

According to troopers, video shows a white truck with a spreader traveling behind the woman. They add that while the video does not specifically show the crash, the noise of it can be heard as the vehicle exit frame.