Truck kills 88-year-old woman in hit and run, state troopers say

ATLANTA — Georgia state troopers are searching for a truck driver they said hit and killed an 88-year-old woman in Catoosa County.
This all happened Sunday over Memorial Day weekend, according to a crash report.
Troopers said the crash occurred on Mount Pisgah Road around 3:25 p.m.
Their incident report states that the woman's vehicle was struck while she was turning into a driveway just west of Trinity Lane. Her vehicle was then pushed off the road and into a ditch.
According to troopers, video shows a white truck with a spreader traveling behind the woman. They add that while the video does not specifically show the crash, the noise of it can be heard as the vehicle exit frame.
Troopers stated that the truck left the scene traveling westbound on Mount Pisgah Road. Meanwhile, the woman struck died from her injuries.