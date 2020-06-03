LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Nine people are charged with selling meth after Laurens County deputies executed several search warrants.

According to a release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the agency executed multiple search warrants as part of an investigation about drug sales.

Cars, guns, and money have also been seized as a result.

Nine people have been arrested:

Benjamin Chance Franks of Dublin

Blu Shane Ratley of Washington County

Danny Ray Brown of Dublin

Frank Buck Oliver of East Dublin

Gerald Keith Downard of East Dublin

Isaac Twain Collins of Dexter

James Carl Martin of East Dublin

Joshua O’Neal Miller of Dublin

Robert Justin Townsend of Dublin

All of the people named are charged with sale of methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office says more arrests are pending.

The release says the sheriff’s office thanks the community for their tips and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force for their help.

LCSO

The release does not state when or where the arrests happened.

