97-year-old shot and killed in DeKalb County home, two charged with murder

The victim, William Scott, was killed at his home Tuesday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 97-year-old man was shot and killed at his home this week in DeKalb County, police said, and two men are charged with murdering him.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Thursday that they responded to a call on Wintergreen Lane at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, and found William Scott unconscious in his home.

They said the DeKalb Medical Examiner's Office determined he'd "died as the result of being shot."

The department said they arrested two suspects on Wednesday night and charged them with murder. Both are being held in DeKalb County Jail.