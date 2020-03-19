GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police say a man shot and wounded a suspect who was trying to break into his home late last night.

Shortly before 9 pm on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home on Peachtree Street in response to a shooting. The caller reported that a man was attempting to break into his home and he shot him.

The caller told the responding officers that he heard loud banging from the back of his home, and he grabbed his gun and ran to the back door. According to the police report, the resident shot at the door a few times and then heard a person screaming. When the shooter opened the door, he saw the suspect, 38-year-old Ronald Hayes laying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hayes was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives later charged him with Burglary 1st Degree. He is still being treated for his injuries. Upon his discharge, he will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail to face this charge.

According to police, the resident will not face any charges.

