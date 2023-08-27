A minute-by-minute timeline of the Dollar General shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At a briefing Sunday, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters gave a second-by-second account of the mass shooting at the Kings Road Dollar General. He said the assault was committed by a "maniac" named Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, in just a matter of 11 minutes. But he indicated the murderous acts may have fermented for months, if not years, citing the "manifesto" Palmeter left behind.
"We're doing so much to try to determine what exactly led to this," Waters said. "The manifesto is, quite frankly, the diary of a madman. He was just completely irrational. But...he was 100%, lucid. He knew what he was doing."
July 6, 2017 Suspect Baker Acted in Clay County
April 6, 2023 Suspect purchases Glock at Orange Park Gun and Pawn of a Glock 20 generation 4 10 millimeter on
June 22, 2023 Suspect purchases AR 15 type rifle at Wild West Guns
Aug. 26, 2023
- 11:39 am Suspect leaves Clay County headed toward Jacksonville.
- 12:48 Suspect arrives at Edward Waters University and dons a bulletproof vest.
- 12:55 EWU security arrives.
- 12:57 Suspect leaves EWU and heads to Dollar General.
- 1:08 EWU flags down JSO officer to report suspicious person on campus
- 1:08 Suspect fires 11 rounds into a Kia in the parking lot, killing the first victim, Angela Michelle Carr, 52.
- Enters the store and kills second victim, 19-year-old Anolt “AJ” Laguerre Jr.
- 1:09 Suspect follows witnesses out of store’s rear door and fires once.
- 1:10 Victim Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29, enters the store with his girlfriend.
- 1:13 Suspect shoots Jerrald De’ShaunGalleon.
- 1:13 Suspect chases witness through the store shooting her but does not strike her. Shoots out of door as she flees.
- 1:14 Suspect enters the Dollar General office.
- 1:18 Suspect texts his father and says use a screwdriver to get into my room. The father enters the room and finds a last will and testament along with a suicide note
- 1:19 JSO officer hears a single gunshot.
- 3:44 SWAT officers confirm that the suspect is "down."