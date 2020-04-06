MACON, Ga. — It was a year ago this Monday that chaos at a block party called "Death Valley" led to a shootout. Five people were injured and two died the night of the shootings.

The victims were 25-year-old Gerald Pennyman and 22-year-old DeRoderick Ridley.

Pennyman was shot at the scene of the block party. Ridley was in a parking lot at Log Cabin Drive and Hillcrest Avenue after guests at the Death Valley block party moved to that location.

Now, the mother of Gerald Pennyman says she's walking these streets on Thursday not only to seek justice for her son, but to make sure that another family doesn't have to feel her heartache.

The memorial walk is this Thursday at 3 p.m. It will start at Fair Street and end on Suzanne Drive, where Pennyman was shot.

"I want everybody to come together with peace and love in their heart. Stop this gun violence," said Alethea Poole, the mother of Gerald Pennyman. "It's just senseless that we have to leave like this, all young black guys gotta leave like this."

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the chaos began that night after a black Dodge Charger drove up near a crowd at a party. Gunfire erupted, and several people were grazed by bullets, others seriously injured. Investigators found about 200 shells.

"Don't pick up a gun to solve your problems. Guns don't solve problems. All they do is cause families heartache and pain for a long time. That's something that never goes away," Poole said.

Poole says she was out of town when the shooting happened, but she says if she weren't, she would have begged him to stay away.

"Don't go to that party. I would have tried to find something that me, him, and his son could have did that he would have been together where he wouldn't have gone to that party," Poole said.

Poole says now she's seeking justice for Pennyman and other victims of gun violence.

"It can't bring him back. I know he can't come back, but the person who did this can pay for their crime," Poole said.

Two men were arrested for Ridley's death. However, no arrests have been made in connection to Gerald Pennyman's death, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A year later, the Sheriff's Office says the shootings are still under investigation.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they haven't ruled out if these shootings were gang-related. They're investigating both separately since they occurred at two different locations that night.

If you have any information about the shootings, the sheriff's office asks that you contact them or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

