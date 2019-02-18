CUMMING, Ga. — Circumstances surrounding the death of a 40-year-old Cumming woman at an overnight party have raised enough questions on social media that the party hosts have issued a statement defending themselves against accusations of “murder.”

Tamla Horsford, 40, was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 4000 block of Woodlet Court in Cumming on Nov. 4, 2018. Horsford had attended an overnight party at the home, according to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Her death has raised questions online. A growing number of people have used the hashtag #TamlaHorsford on Twitter, with users expressing outrage over the lack of media coverage in her death.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Horsford’s death was investigated by its Major Crimes Unit. Her body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The sheriff's office received findings of the autopsy and toxicology reports from the GBI and plans to issue a final report later this week.

In response to the accusations online, the law firm Banks, Stubbs, and McFarland LLP issued a statement on behalf of the homeowner, who has not been identified.

“At this time, our client, as well as each person who was present on November 4, 2018, has completely cooperated with law enforcement officers in attempting to give the family and friends answers with regards to the death of Tamla Horsford. Every aspect of our client’s life has been investigated. She has provided answers to every question asked by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Although the investigation has not been closed, to the best of our knowledge, Ms. Horsford’s death has been issued by the Forsyth County Coroner.

“A copy of the death certificate is attached to this letter. According to the Coroner, the official cause of death was determined to have been caused by an accidental fall from a residential deck. In addition, the Death Certificate also states that acute ethanol intoxication was a significant condition contributing to Mrs. Horsford’s death.

“At this time, each of the partygoers and their families have received death threats on various social media postings. The threats need to stop. This tragic accident is exactly that, an accident. It is unfortunate, sad, and unbelievably heartbreaking to her family and friends. However, certain very vocal friends and family members of Mrs. Horsford have been describing this accident as a “murder.” Nothing can be farther from the truth.

We are asking for the community and media to please respect the privacy and safety of our client and others who were at the party.”

11Alive has not been able to independently confirm the death certificate referenced in the statement.

11Alive's Hope Ford spoke to Horsford's family, Monday night. They said they did not want to go on camera yet, as their attorney is looking into her death. In a follow-up phone call, Hosford's sister in law the family attorney will make a statement later in the week.

When asked about the conversation on social media about his daughter's death, Horsford's father said he is trying to get any photo of her and her kids removed from social media.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Horsford’s death is still active, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

MORE CUMMING NEWS |

Vaping laws have some fuming in Forsyth County

Splatter Room offers unique experience for couples

Because Mom: “We empower each other”

Georgia bill would outlaw Confederate displays on public property

Cumming City Council discusses new logo and motto