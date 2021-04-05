Accused Bibb County deputy killer faces new charges after another Monroe County jail fight

Albert Booze is accused of murdering a Bibb County officer and assaulting Monroe County officers in jail

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of murdering a Bibb County jail officer and assaulting Monroe County officers in jail several times, is once again facing charges after investigators say he attacked another officer and a deputy.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, on December 10, when deputies came into Albert Booze's cell during breakfast call, Booze threw the food at the officer. The deputy tried to force Booze to the ground, when Booze punched him in the face, which left a cut on his head.

While they continued to try and subdue Booze, as the officer tried to use her Taser on him, they say Booze attempted to take it from her.

After the struggle, they moved Booze to another cell.

The report says Booze is now facing additional charges of Felony - obstruction of a law enforcement officer, Misdemeanor - obstruction, two counts of simple battery against an officer, and attempted removal of weapon of public official.

It’s not the first time officers hit him with additional charges as he awaits trial for killing Deputy Christopher Knight.

Booze also fought with deputies at the Monroe County jail back in September, according to a report. In that case, deputies said he told them he needed to get out of his cell or he'd kill his cellmate.

Four minutes later, Booze reportedly walked up to his cellmate and started punching him. That led to a fight; where he’s accused of throwing a metal chair, biting a deputy, and trying to steal a Taser.

On Halloween night, Booze allegedly slapped an officer who was trying to stop him from hitting a kiosk in his cell block with a tray.