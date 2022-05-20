Accused Bibb County deputy killer pleads guilty to Monroe County jail assault

Albert Booze was sentenced by the Monroe County Superior Court to serve 20 years in prison with 10 to be served on probation supervision.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of murdering a Bibb County jail officer and assaulting Monroe County officers in jail several times pleaded guilty to a number of charges related to an attack on a Monroe County inmate and jail personnel Thursday.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Albert Dewitt Booze stood trial in a competency hearing in Monroe County Superior Court. During the hearing, witnesses for the defense and the State testified, including two Board Certified Psychologists with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health, Dr. Nichole Gococo and Dr. Danielle Seal. Both Gococo and Seal testified that Booze was competent to stand trial.

The release says Booze pleaded guilty but mentally ill on the following charges:

Several felony counts of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Interference with Government Property

Multiple misdemeanor counts of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Assault and Battery on another Monroe County Jail inmate and Monroe County Jail Personnel

Booze was sentenced by the Monroe County Superior Court to serve 20 years in prison with 10 to be served on probation supervision.