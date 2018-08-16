TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – Two inmates are on the run after escaping from the Troup County Jail via a drain pipe.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies discovered that 28-year-old Thomas Christopher Cuddington and 28-year-old Eric Calvin Bell had escaped from the jail.

Surveillance video showed the two inmates climbing down from a drain pipe on the front of the Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They were last seen running up Sam Walker Drive toward Hamilton Road.

Troup County Jail: Thomas Christopher Cuddington

Cuddington is described as a 5’8 white man with the last known address in the 1500 block of Phillips Road in Warm Springs, Georgia.

Bell is described as a 5’9 black man with the last known address in the 4000 block of Old West Point Road in LaGrange, Georgia.

Troup County Jail: Eric Calvin Bell

There is an active search for the two inmates.

If you come in contact with either man, you are asked to call Troup County 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

Mug Shot Photos

