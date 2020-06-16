ATLANTA — The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities, they announced on Wednesday.

The museum closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening was delayed after the facility sustained damage in riots that erupted the night of May 29 over the death of George Floyd. The glass facade was shattered and merchandise was stolen from the street-front gift shop, but no exhibits or artifacts were damaged.

The new HBCU exhibit will focus on their history, traditions and Hall of Fame players and coaches. There will also be a special section dedicated to Georgia’s HBCUs, the Celebration Bowl and kick-off games between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference. The museum is also planning a second exhibit that will open next year during black history month.

The hall of fame also plans new safety protocols in accordance with state and federal guidelines, including rigorous cleaning procedures, temperature checks for staff and guests, masks and additional hand sanitizing station throughout the museum.

Damage in Atlanta following Friday night's violent protests Bill Tracy, of Atlanta, cleans up glass in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Georgia National Guard troops standing outside the College Football Hall of Fame building in downtown Atlanta, with damage from looting visible on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. Georgia National Guard troops standing outside the College Football Hall of Fame building in downtown Atlanta, with damage from looting visible on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. Georgia National Guard troops standing outside the College Football Hall of Fame building in downtown Atlanta, with damage from looting visible on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. Vandalism from looting in downtown Atlanta visible on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. Vandalism from looting in downtown Atlanta visible on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. The morning after the CNN sign was vandalized during protests, it's being scrubbed clean. Volunteers help clean up businesses in Buckhead on Saturday May 30. EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The CNN sign is cleaned at the CNN Center, in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Bryan Booth, 27, of Atlanta, cleans the streets of downtown Atlanta in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) A security guard walks behind shattered glass at the CNN building at the CNN Center in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Derico Crump, 9, left, and Dayshell Crump, 30, clean the streets of downtown Atlanta in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Litter fills a street in downtown Atlanta in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) The Georgia National Guard lines up in front of the of the College Football Hall of Fame in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) The National Guard looks at the damage done to downtown Atlanta in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) A security guard walks behind damaged glass at the CNN Center building in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) A member of National Guard tell bystanders to leave the side of street where damaged has occurred in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Spray painted on a road in downtown Atlanta reads "No More Black Death" in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

