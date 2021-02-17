For the past 12 years, Street to Success has been an after-school program for young people and teenagers.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — South Macon's Houston Avenue is often a crime scene, but there's a lot more happening there.

About four miles south of downtown Macon is Houston Avenue's Street to Success, an after-school program for young people.

22-year-old Savion Wright said, "We had tutors, we had mentors that came through. it was kind of like our safe home to get away from everything that was going on in the outside world."

Wright is just one of many who made Street to Success's library and basketball courts his second home.

Savion also said, "I knew if we were there, we weren't in trouble, so I tried to get as many boys as I could to go there because I knew we would be out of trouble."

Wright was successful. One of the boys he invited was Carlos Rhodes.

"He said, 'Let's go play basketball at this church with Mr. Ray,'" said 23-year-old Carlos Rhodes. "I was kind of nervous, but once I met him, I felt at home."

Crime frequently takes place on south Macon's Houston Avenue.

Founder of Street to Success Ray Rover said, "Houston Avenue is a depressed area. It's in the middle of property, and obviously, it's in the middle of some of the violence and crime prominent in the community."

This month, someone shot and killed a man off Houston Avenue, and just days before, someone shot three people about a mile away.

For 12 years, Ray Rover has been trying to prevent crimes like that with activities and education.

Rover said, "The only way to change culture is you have to start young, and one of the things we really need to do is start teaching African American history."

Rover says teaching young men about their heritage gives them a sense of worth, enabling them to find a purpose in life.

Wright also said, "It just showed me what my ancestors fought for and what they overcame, and that's the main reason I keep going."

Just like their motto, "Hard work and study, period..." gets you places.

Rhodes has since joined the Army, and Wright says he's working on his associates degree and plans to travel around the world and put it to use.