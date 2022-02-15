Georgia House establishes day to honor Ahmaud Arbery, two years after he was killed

A Georgia House resolution came ahead of the federal hate crimes trial that began Monday for Arbery's convicted murderers.

ATLANTA — Next Wednesday will be observed as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia thanks to a resolution out of the state House.

The day will recognize Feb. 23 in honor of Arbery, who was murdered by three white men who chased him down as he ran through a south Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The resolution in the Georgia House was introduced by Rep. Sandra Scott, who represents parts of Clayton and Henry County in the 76th District, and passed in the House on Feb. 2.

The resolution came ahead of the federal hate crimes trial that began Monday for Arbery's convicted murderers.

The resolution declares that, "Feb. 23 will forever be known annually in the State of Georgia as The Ahmaud Arbery Day," and encourages Georgians to participate in the "Run with Maud" movement, of running 2.23 miles on Feb. 23.

The resolution notes that, "Mr. Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was a blessed Mother's Day gift from God, born to Wanda Cooper-Jones on May 8, 1994, in Brunswick, Georgia; and...Mr. Arbery was a known athlete prior to the senseless loss of his life because of the color of his skin...Mr. Arbery was a loving son, brother of Jasmine Arbery, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who left an impact on countless Georgians and Americans; and a compassionate and generous man, Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community."