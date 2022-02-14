Death of Ahmaud Arbery | 3 men face hate crime charges, here's a look at their argument

11Alive's legal analyst says one man could be found not guilty during this trial.

ATLANTA — Three Georgia men are in a new federal trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death.

On Monday, attorneys delivered their opening statements in the federal hate crimes trial involving Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son charged in Arbery's death. Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan is also standing trial.

All three were found guilty of cornering and killing Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, 2020. The three were sentenced to life in prison on murder charges following the state trial.

This time, the three men are being accused of violating Arbery's civil rights and acting as they did based on Arbery's race.

"It's up to the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that race was the motivating factor that caused Ahmaud Arbery's death," 11Alive's legal analyst Page Pate said.

With a more diverse jury than the one seated during the state trial, Pate added that the defense has quite the battle ahead. During the federal trial, the jury will hear evidence that includes racial slurs at least one defendant allegedly used.

"It is certainly helpful to have people who have lived it, understand it, and can accept that type of bias can lead to violent crimes," Pate said.

In the courtroom, the attorney for Gregory McMichael argued his client chased Arbery because he thought he was a criminal, regardless of his race, and Arbery was running away.

Travis McMichael's attorney argued that while his client often used racial slurs, he did not previously back them up with action.

Meanwhile, Bryan's attorney tried to separate him from the McMichaels, adding that Bryan did not try to harm Arbery and was not obsessed with race.

Of the three, Pate believes Bryan may have the best argument and could be found not guilty by the end of the trial.

"The McMichael's are going to have a harder time than Roddie Bryan. But that's the defense these defendants have to use," he said.