Neighbors take stand in federal hate crimes trial against Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

During opening statements, prosecutors detailed a "consistent use" of racial slurs by the defendants. The defense says race played no role in the killing.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Testimony begins Tuesday morning in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 in Glynn County.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who are all white, chased him down in their trucks before Travis McMichael fired the deadly shot that took his life.

On Monday, attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense gave their opening statements after the jury was sworn in following a week of jury selection. The jury includes eight white jurors, three Black jurors and one Hispanic juror, with four alternates who are white.

During opening statements, prosecutors detailed what they called a consistent use of racial slurs, including the N-word, by the defendants over several years, documented in texts and social media posts. Prosecutors said Travis McMichael had referred to Black people as animals, criminals, monkeys and sub-human savages, among other names. They argued the defendants targeted Arbery based on the color of his skin.

The prosecution said the racial slurs themselves aren't crimes, but they provide evidence about the defendants' mindsets and motivation.

Defense attorneys said the language used by their clients was "offensive and sad," but that the defendants did not chase Arbery because he was Black. They said it was because they recognized Arbery as a trespasser on a neighbor's property that was under construction and suspected him of committing a crime.

Prosecutors are calling their first witness at 9 a.m.

No cameras are allowed in the federal courthouse, but you can follow along below for live updates.

Prosecutors will call their first witness at nine a.m. Tuesday. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 15, 2022

As this second trial of three defendants already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery gets underway, there are many questions swirling about the reasons for the seemingly repetitious proceeding.

What’s the difference?

Unlike their murder trial in state court, the new trial is a federal hate crimes case. Georgia did not have a hate crimes statute when Ahmaud Arbery was killed – it was just one of four states without one.

The state subsequently adopted a hate crime law, but the men could not be prosecuted retroactively under that law in state court.

What’s a hate crime?

Despite the name, it is not necessary for prosecutors to prove the three men actually “hated” Ahmaud Arbery; only that they committed the alleged crimes because of his race.

On a quick break. So far, two neighbors from Satilla Shores have testified about what they saw the day of the shooting. The neighbor whose home it happened in front of teared up describing parts of the day. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 15, 2022