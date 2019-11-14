ATLANTA — Hours after warrants revealed how Alexis Crawford died, her family thanked the public for their love and support.

In a GoFundMe, created by Crawford's sister, the caption reads “Alexis had a bright future ahead of her.”

Crawford was a double major in Sociology and Criminal Justice.

“Alexis not only meant the world to us, but she touched many lives while here," the GoFundMe continued.

After the vast outpouring of support for Crawford, her family announced they have a bigger venue for their daughter's funeral. The public viewing will be this Friday, with the funeral taking place on Saturday.

On Tuesday, warrants revealed, Jordyn Jones, Crawford's roommate and best friend, got into a physical altercation on Halloween. The report also revealed that 21-year-old Barron Brantley, Jones' boyfriend, got involved with the fight and choked Crawford to death with his hands.

The warrant for Jones alleges she "did smother the victim, Alexis Crawford, with a black trash bag until Crawford stopped breathing and was deceased."

Authorities said Brantley admitted those details during an interview on Nov. 8.

Prior to Jones' arrest, she posted Crawford's missing person's report on her Instagram account.

A Fulton County Superior Court pretrial report stated Jones' father told the court she is on probation for DUI in Michigan.

A reporter with the Detroit NBC affiliate, WDIV, knocked on the door of the Jones family. A woman said she’d talk to the reporter, but never came back to the door.

Outside, on cars, stickers showed the owners are proud parents of a Clark Atlanta student.

Jones and Brantley's next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

