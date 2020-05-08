Family of Alexis Crawford to 'blast' potential bond for Jordyn Jones ahead of hearing

The 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University was murdered last October.

ATLANTA — The family of Alexis Crawford will hold a press conference this afternoon in which they intend to "blast the prospect" of bond for one of her alleged killers, her friend Jordyn Jones.

The 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student was murdered last October, in a brutal case that devastated the Atlanta University Center community.

Jones, a close friend and her roommate, and Jones' boyfriend Barron Brantley were charged in the murder and dumping of her body in a Decatur park.

According to detectives, both Jones and Brantley admitted under questioning at least parts of their roles in the crime.

The Rev. Mark Hutchins will hold the news conference on behalf of Crawford's family at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. 11Alive will stream it here and on our YouTube channel.

Jones and Brantley both pleaded not guilty in February, in the most recent development in the case.

"The family of Alexis Crawford was notified yesterday by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Jones, who had been Alexis’ best friend and roommate, is scheduled for a bond hearing tomorrow in the Superior Court of Fulton County," a release said. "The Crawford family is mortified and are speaking out to adamantly oppose the potential of a bond for either of her killers."

Investigators say in the early morning of Halloween day 2019, Brantley and Jones strangled and suffocated Crawford with a garbage bag before dumping her body into a trash bin and taking it to a Decatur park.

An intense search for Crawford lasted for days before police discovered her body after questioning Jones, who they say led them to the park.

According to detectives, Crawford's murder came just days after Brantley sexually assaulted her.

They each face six charges, with include two counts of felony murder, a single count of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another. Brantley faces an additional charge of aggravated sodomy for the sexual assault.

Both were denied bond when the charges were first brought last November.