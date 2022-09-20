Woman wanted in connection to murder in South Carolina believed to be in metro Atlanta: sheriff

The Union County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, said Alexis Fiana Jones has ties to Georgia.

ATLANTA — A South Carolina sheriff is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a murder. The woman, pictured below, is believed to be somewhere in metro Atlanta, according to the sheriff's office.

The Union County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, said Alexis Fiana Jones has ties to Georgia.

Jones is wanted in connection to a man's death on Thursday, Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road in Union County, South Carolina.