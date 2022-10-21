Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year

A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently, a stray bullet struck his home.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand.

Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their security with a video camera, a deadbolt, and an added layer of protection to their door.

"If you come to our office and ring the bell, the bell is going to my wife's telephone and my phone. We will not let you in until we see who is it," Velez said.

Velez moved to America more than 35 years ago. The business he owns with his wife, Que Pasa, has sat on Spring Street for the past 8 years. The breaks-ins at his office both happened in late March and early April.

"The first time they broke in they stole some money and messed up the office a little bit," Velez said.

The second time they broke all the door frames, but didn't take anything. Most recently, a stray bullet struck Velez's house Saturday, October 15.

"All of a sudden, we hear this boom. It broke this glass door in the back of the house," Velez said.

Velez says his wife feels unsafe now following not one not two but three incidents this year.

"We was going to sit to eat the other day. She says, 'No, I don't sit in here, papa.' No, no way I am going to sit where we can be killed," Velez said.

He hopes the sheriff's office finds who committed these crimes.

"You should be able to come to work with no fear and stay in your house with less fear," Velez said.

Velez says he has no plans of moving his business or his home.