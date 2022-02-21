Alleged rideshare driver shoots pregnant woman several times, police say

The woman was seven months pregnant and delivered the child at the hospital following the shooting.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park Police are working to track down an alleged rideshare driver who they said shot a pregnant woman several times over the weekend.

The police department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to 2900 Camp Creek Pkwy, by Central Park Apartments - not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police said as they arrived they found a woman who was seven months pregnant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The College Park Police Department said the woman was shot three times, in the leg and in the stomach by an alleged rideshare driver.

The woman was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police, where she delivered her child. Both the mother and child are in stable condition, according to a Monday update from the police department.