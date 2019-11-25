COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington community, family members and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved local figure who was fatally shot by a family member on Saturday night, according to authorities.

This is what we know:

Almond Turner was well-known, loved and respected in his community, as a former assistant police chief, deacon and Newton County School Board member, according to community members. He was also chief of security at a Conyers church.

He served 45 years in law enforcement in Newton County and another 20 years on the local school board.

Authorities said he shot and killed by his nephew, 41-year-old Christopher Denson at a family birthday party at an event hall in Meridian, Mississippi.

Meridian Police said that during the gathering, Denson went outside to his vehicle, then walked back inside with an AK-47 rifle and started shooting. They said Denson fired five or six shots, killing Turner.

The suspect's brother and another family member were able to take the gun away from Denson. Police said he drove away from the scene in a 2013 Black BMW 528.

Denson was arrested at his apartment in Meridian on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they don't know if Almond was targeted in the shooting.

Turner is from Covington, Georgia. He leaves behind his wife, three kids and several grandchildren.

Community members took a moment to tell 11Alive what Turner meant to them.

"Just all of those words that you think a Superman would be," one mourner said.

"We’re in a state of shock. This is the man who kept us safe," another mourner said.

"His strength and leadership will guide us through these dark days that we’re facing," Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said.

"I was a 19-year-old kid who knew nothing about law enforcement, and he was my mentor and he taught me so much about not only the job but how to be a good person and treat people," Capt. Ken Malcom said.

"Last week alone, I talked to him Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and I will just miss all of those things," Shakila Henderson-Baker, Chairman of the Board recalled. "He is a true man of his word."

