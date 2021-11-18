'You've destroyed a family' | Mom reacts after 2 high school students arrested in son's murder

On Oct. 14, police said Connor Mediate was shot and killed during a robbery.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two Milton High School student athletes are behind bars nearly one month after a robbery and shooting that led to a 24-year-old man's death — and just a couple hours after starting in a varsity basketball game.

On Oct. 14, police said Connor Mediate was killed at the Collingwood Apartments. Following an "intense" investigation, the two students were identified, the Alpharetta Police Department said.

On Nov. 17, Alpharetta Police, with the assistance of the North Fulton SWAT team, arrested the 17- and 18-year-olds. They are charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and murder.

Mediate's mother, Tara, told 11Alive her family is devastated, but have found some peace knowing an arrest was made in the case.

"You've destroyed a family — brothers who lost their brother, that lost their son. My husband and I — we haven't been able to function for four weeks," she said.

In his obituary, it noted that family always came first for Mediate.

"Connor uniquely combined an independent spirit and strong will with kind heartedness and warmth that made him an infectious personality. Connor will always be remembered for his wonderful smile that would immediately warm a room whenever he entered," it read.

His mom said their last memory of Connor was when they went fishing in South Carolina, and they just wanted one more memory with Connor.

"All of us wanted to see him one last time and we didn’t get that…that was robbed from us. And I think that’s the biggest thing,” she said.

Mediate was a St. Francis High School graduate who went on to earn his degree at Kennesaw State University.

In a letter sent home to Milton High School parents on Thursday, principal Brian Jones confirmed the arrest of the two basketball players, but said he couldn't comment on the case.