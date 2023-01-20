Man dies after 'severe beating' from two others: Gwinnett Police

The incident happened on December 20; officers with Gwinnett County received a call that man was bleeding and unconscious.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were charged after they allegedly beat a man, causing his death just five days before Christmas in 2022, according to police in Gwinnett County.

A 21-year-old named Bryan Alvarado, and Yeison Alvarado, 23, were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, and robbery, the department said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Dec. 20; officers with Gwinnett County received a call that the man was bleeding and unconscious. When police arrived, they reportedly found 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villaba "with multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head."

Diaz-Villaba was taken to the hospital by Gwinnett Fire with several injuries. Investigators said they found out the suspects were fighting the 52-year-old over money.