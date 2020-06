ATLANTA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old reporting missing from Clarkston.

According to the alert, the child was abducted around 3:30 p.m. by Emmanuel Singleton and the pair are believed to be in a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with tag #RVD6200.

They were last seen going east on Highway 78. The infant was identified as Noah Singleton.

If you have information, contact Clarkston Police at 678-406-7929.