Crime

AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee newborn after mom found dead

Woman found shot to death; 2-day-old child missing
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-day-old child is missing after her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgewick and Levi Tuesday at 11:15 p.m.

After searching the area, officers found Taiya Hill, 27, near the car.  She had been shot.

Credit: Memphis Police Department
Taiya Hill found dead; 2-day-old child, Kennedy Hoyle missing

Hill's 2-day-old child was last seen with her, however, the child was not found.

Taiya Hill was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday when she left her home.

Anyone with information about Hill's death or where Kennedy Hoyle is should call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

