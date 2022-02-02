Woman found shot to death; 2-day-old child missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-day-old child is missing after her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.



If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgewick and Levi Tuesday at 11:15 p.m.

After searching the area, officers found Taiya Hill, 27, near the car. She had been shot.

Hill's 2-day-old child was last seen with her, however, the child was not found.

Taiya Hill was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday when she left her home.