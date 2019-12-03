MILWAUKEE — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who could be headed to Florida with a man that authorities consider armed and dangerous.

Noelani J. Robinson was last seen Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she could be with Dariaz L. Higgins, who also goes by Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.

Higgins, 33, has black hair, facial hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his neck and forehead.

Authorities say Higgins was last seen driving a black SUV.

Higgins is accused of not returning Robinson to her mother as planned around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators believe Higgins has ties to Florida and possibly Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson or Higgins is asked to call 911.

