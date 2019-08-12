GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ron Glenn, a spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department, says 25-year-old Daniel Spencer Williams Jr. has been charged with taking an ambulance from a hospital and leading officers on a chase.

Glenn tells us Williams stole an ambulance from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital around 6 pm tonight. Shortly after, a chase involving the law enforcement started. The chase ended on Business 85 North, near Holden Road, police say.

Williams is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony hit-and-run and felony flee to elude, Glenn says.

