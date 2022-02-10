x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former 'American Idol' star charged in fatal South Carolina DUI crash

The South Carolina State Patrol says 17-year-old Caleb Andrew Kennedy drove his pickup truck onto a private driveway, killing a man.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a former American Idol contestant has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

The South Carolina State Patrol says 17-year-old Caleb Andrew Kennedy drove his pickup truck onto a private driveway, killing a man who had been standing just outside his machine shop Tuesday afternoon. 

The prosecutor's office says Kennedy is being charged as an adult. Kennedy was a finalist on the ABC reality show last year but dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. 

He later apologized for the video.

Related Articles

In Other News

Bibb deputies searching for 4 men who shot at undercover deputy on General Winship Drive