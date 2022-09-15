Police began their investigation on Anthony Pendleton IIl when they received a tip about a person sharing child pornography on social media earlier this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 26-year-old military contractor was arrested and charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Tampa Police Department says Anthony Pendleton IIl confessed to knowingly sharing child pornography.

Through an investigation, police were led to Pendleton's home located on West Wyoming Avenue in Tampa. During a search of the home, police say they found multiple computers, phones and electronic storage devices.

The agency says they began their investigation on Pendleton when they received a tip about a person sharing child pornography on social media earlier this year in April.

Pendleton is employed with Rebellion Defense, a contractor for the Department of Defense, according to the news release.