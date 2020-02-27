ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge sentenced a 31-year-old man to life behind bars without parole for an ambush-style murder where 24 shots were fired from an AK-47.

On March 22, 2014, 35-year-old Antoniyo Wiggins was "engaged in a heated altercation" with his roommate, according to court documents. Atlanta Police responded to their apartment along Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive where the two were separated and the roommate left the home.

In a news release sent by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, they say the roommate traveled to the apartment of Orlando Jordan who lived in the same complex. The two talked and Jordan claimed Wiggins previously stole from him.

According to DA Paul Howard Jr., Jordan left his apartment and hid in the bushes "in preparation for an ambush of Wiggins." He said the defendant knew, at some point, the victim would walk through the area where he was hiding.

A short time later, Jordan spotted the victim who was walking along the road with some of his belongings in hand and his dog by his side.

"As Wiggins passed Jordan, the defendant opened fire with an AK-47. Jordan fired 24 shots, 15 of which struck Wiggins in the head, torso, arms, back, and legs," the district attorney said.

The victim died at the scene.

Jordan was later arrested for the crime. He was in federal prison until 2019 for a bank robbery he committed years earlier.

Jordan was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of Wiggins.

