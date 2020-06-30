Ex-APD officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted $500,000 bond

The judge granted bond with certain conditions

ATLANTA — UPDATE: A judge has granted Garrett Rolfe a $500,000 bond with certain conditions. This story is being updated. Original story appears below.

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks could potentially walk out of the Gwinnett County jail this week where he is being held.

Garrett Rolfe, 27, will appear in court today at 2 p.m. to ask a judge to release him from jail while his case is pending. He was originally scheduled to be in court last week, however, it was rescheduled because it was scheduled to happen the same day as Brooks' funeral.

The fired officer faces felony murder and 10 other charges in the shooting of Brooks on June 12 during a DUI stop at a southeast Atlanta Wendy's.

Rolfe struck him twice in the back with his service weapon when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle.

One of the attorneys representing Rolfe lambasted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard for what he characterized as "unethical" pursuit of charges to benefit Howard's reelection.

The attorney said that Howard's decision to bring charges before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished examining the case was "rash," and that there is no legal basis for the 11 charges Rolfe faces. He insists that his client's actions were justified.

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund told 11Alive it will be paying for all the costs associated with defending Rolfe against the murder charge. The national nonprofit based in Virginia chose Rolfe's case - like many that they take on - because they believed he was wrongly charged.

He's also getting funding for his legal team from the Georgia Law Enforcement group, which said it has already raised all the money needed for the former officer's defense.

Officer Devin Brosnan, who faces a total of four counts in the same incident, is out of jail on a $30,000 signature bond.