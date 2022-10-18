DOJ: Arizona couple charged in alleged Georgia Tech sexual assault extortion case

The Department of Justice has not released a trial date for the couple.

ATLANTA — An Arizona couple is facing extortion charges after the Department of Justice said they accused a Georgia Tech basketball coach of sexual assault for money.

The department said the couple, a 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, planned to sue the coach, saying that he sexually assaulted her. They told a security guard at the college to lie to officials and corroborate the story; investigators said they promised him promised $20 million for cooperating.

Documents show that the 50-year-old woman sued the basketball coach claiming sexual battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the coach. Later, the security guard admitted to lying about witnessing the assault and told officials about the couple the department reported.

The department also stated that officials believe the man demanded money from Georgia Tech representatives so that the apparent assault would stay private.