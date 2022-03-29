21-year-old man in custody in Washington County shooting

21-year-old Cedtavious Harris turned himself in to deputies Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in a Sunday morning shooting is in custody, according to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday on 710 Matthews Road outside of Tennille.

One person was shot at the gathering being held there and was later airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

The post says 21-year-old Cedtavious Harris turned himself in to deputies Tuesday night. He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.