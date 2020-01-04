CORDELE, Ga. — One man is wanted and two men are injured after a shooting in Crisp County on Sunday.

According to a release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a house at 113 Judy Avenue.

There was a party going on inside and two men were shot.

The men are identified as 23-year-old Demarco Jackson and 31-year-old Alverriss Smith, the release says.

Both Jackson and Smith were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.

The sheriff's office is looking for 22-year-old Brenton Hailstock in connection to the shooting.

Investigators have issued warrants for Hailstock's arrest for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and firearm discharged on the property of another.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The agency says Hailstock is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 229-276-2690.

